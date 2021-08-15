70th annual Concours d’Elegance underway in Pebble Beach

Top Stories

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) After a week of events showcasing classic and luxury cars, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is finally here.

The Concours d’Elegance is both the grand finale and highlight of Car Week, with cars from around the world competing in the event.

This year's festivities mark the 70th anniversary of the Concours, and take spectators through the event's history by exhibiting previous Best of Show winners.

