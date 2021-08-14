Shooting in North Salinas leaves one person dead

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in north Salinas late Friday night.

Salinas Police say it happened around 8:25 p.m. on Harvard Court.

Police say they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He would later die of his injuries.

Investigators say an adult male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt was seen running from the scene immediately after shots were fired.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Pete Gomez at 831-758-7162. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.