Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:11 AM

Shooting in North Salinas leaves one person dead

KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in north Salinas late Friday night.

Salinas Police say it happened around 8:25 p.m. on Harvard Court.

Police say they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He would later die of his injuries.

Investigators say an adult male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt was seen running from the scene immediately after shots were fired.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Pete Gomez at 831-758-7162. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.

Crime / Monterey County / News / Salinas
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content