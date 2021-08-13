Local school districts see COVID-19 exposures a week into in-person classes

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Some school districts on the Central Coast are already seeing positive COVID-19 case exposures in their schools just over a week into the return of in-person instruction.

Each school district in Monterey County reports exposure numbers and positive cases directly to the health department.

18 out of the 24 districts under the Monterey County Office of Education umbrella have started in-person classes, per state requirements.

The Monterey County Health Department tells KION they do not publish the cases per district to the public right now. They will, however, inform the public if there is an outbreak at a school district.

