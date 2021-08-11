Restaurant at historic Lucia Lodge in Big Sur burns down

Top Stories

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Big Sur Fire crews confirm the restaurant at the historic Lucia Lodge in Big Sur has burned down.

Fire crews say the fire sparked around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and when they got there they saw flames coming through the roof of the restaurant.

Firefighters say they were able to stop the fire from spreading towards the general store section of the building.

Crews do not know the cause of the fire as that is under investigation at this time.