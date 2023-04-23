Strong showing by MBFC, MBFC2 in busy weekend for club

Salinas, Calif. (KION) - An action-packed week is underway for the Crisp and Kelp as Monterey Bay F.C. is set to play three matches in eight days. The Union kicked off the busy slate with a 3-2 win over Indy Eleven.

Down 2-1 at halftime, Monterey Bay F.C. rallied behind Christian Volesky and Nevello Yoseke. Volesky scored his fourth goal in the past four matches to tie things up at 2-2. Yoseke scored his first goal for the Crisp and Kelp to clinch the match in the 63rd minute.

While the Union earned a quick three points against Indy Eleven, it was a big weekend for the club as a whole. Saturday also marked the first preseason match in Monterey Bay F.C. 2 history.

Competing in the Salinas Classic against Earthquakes II, the new squad played to a 1-1 draw thanks to a beautiful first half goal by Jose Madrigal. The match also featured several local stars on both rosters.

Monterey Bay F.C. 2 assistant coach Mark Christie was impressed with his team's performance.

"I just think the boys showed a lot of heart. I think we are starting something special here in the Salinas area because there is a lot of talent in this area that maybe just needed the guidance," Christie said. "Hopefully we can find a little gem in this area and develop them for the first team."