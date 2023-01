SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12.

