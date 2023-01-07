Capitola businesses look to bounce back after storm

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION) - In the Capitola Village, some businesses have regained power, while others remain in the dark. Severely damaged buildings along the esplanade are now behind a chain-link fence and caution tape after Capitola Police designated the street as a restricted area.

While those businesses were hit the hardest, others nearby are still trying to recover economically. These stores have not seen as much property damage, but they were forced to close their doors for days.

Now that many businesses are back open, locals have taken to the streets to show their support, including Capitola residents Christian Seek and Kelli Foss.

"They can use all the help they can get down here," Seek said. "So if you're coming down to take a look, also help support the little shops by getting a coffee, or a danish, or whatever it may be that you have interest in down here."

Euphoria Rio Mix received a green tag following an inspection and was able to reopen Friday. Tatiana Lima, the owner, said she saw an increase in foot traffic throughout the day.

"It was amazing. I had people who came in and said, 'I want to buy something from you because I want to support you,'" Lima said. "We've been closed since Tuesday. No business. Today was the first day back and I definitely felt the love."

Lima said she was overwhelmed by the support.

"You can't put a price on that," Lima said. "We're very lucky here and we are going to rebuild. We are going to get back up."

While that support provides some much needed relief, business owners say they are still apprehensive of what's to come, especially with more rain in the forecast.