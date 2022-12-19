Officer-involved shooting confirmed in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) On Monday night, Mayor LeBarre confirmed to KION there was an officer-involved shooting.

According to King City Chief Keith Boyd, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 Block of Bluff Avenue.

Officers encountered a suspect with a knife at about 6:15 p.m. An officer fired his weapon at the suspect, according to Boyd.

No officer is reported to be injured.

"Pursuant to the Monterey County Officer Involved Shooting protocol the King City Police Department has requested the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office being an investigation into the incident. All inquiries for information regarding the incident are directed to contact the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office," said Boyd.