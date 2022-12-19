Skip to Content
Local News
By
Updated
today at 9:22 PM
Published 8:37 PM

Officer-involved shooting confirmed in King City

King City Police

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) On Monday night, Mayor LeBarre confirmed to KION there was an officer-involved shooting.

According to King City Chief Keith Boyd, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 Block of Bluff Avenue.

Officers encountered a suspect with a knife at about 6:15 p.m. An officer fired his weapon at the suspect, according to Boyd.

No officer is reported to be injured.

"Pursuant to the Monterey County Officer Involved Shooting protocol the King City Police Department has requested the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office being an investigation into the incident. All inquiries for information regarding the incident are directed to contact the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office," said Boyd.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content