DA: Man killed in officer-involved shooting charged officers with knife

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) Update Dec. 21, 2022, at 3:02 p.m.- New details have been released by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office in an officer-involved shooting that took the life of a 28-year-old in King City Monday night.

The district attorney's office said Joshua Varao, 27, called 9-1-1, saying his brother Brandon had stabbed him multiple times and was being restrained by their father.

Janelle Sanchez, a King City Police Officer for the past year and ten months, arrived at the scene within three minutes, per the district attorney's office.

Photo of Brandon Varao beginning to run toward Officer Sanchez with a knife

in his right hand. Brandon Varao continuing to run toward Officer Sanchez with knife

still raised in his right hand, as she moves backward and fires.

Officer Sanchez left her car with her medical bag but encountered Brandon, who stepped off the curb in front of a white truck with his hands up. Sanchez instructed him to come out with his hands up, and she turned around and placed her medical bag on the hood of her patrol car, per the DA's office.

When she turned around, Brandon ignored her commands, did not have his hands up anymore, and began walking backward. Another car arrived at the scene, and the right front passenger began to get out.

"Simultaneously Officer Sanchez approached Varao (Brandon) who now was immediately adjacent to the just arrived car. Varao suddenly rushed toward Officer Sanchez with a knife in his right hand, taking about six running steps and covering a distance from somewhere in front of the truck to about the middle of the cab," said the DA's office. "She fired many shots at Varao while she retreated backward, away from him. He continued to chase her regardless of gunfire and rounds striking him."

Brandon stopped approaching because he was shot and raised his left hand to make an obscene gesture. He then dropped the knife and fell backward, said the DA's office.

Brandon Varao holding knife with his right hand and making an obscene

gesture with his left hand.

Brandon was pronounced dead on the scene. He was found with four rounds, and an autopsy is still pending results for confirmation, said the DA's office.

Officer Daniel Maldonado arrived seconds after Officer Sanchez and was with the King City Police Department. for 11 months. Sergeant Anthony Shaw was also on the scene and has been with King City Police for 15 years and seven months.

All three officers fired their weapons, and the district attorney's office said they found 18 casings at the scene.

Joshua was taken to Natividad Medical Center for his injuries and was released.

The district attorney's office said they would continue to review this shooting, and their full report will be made available online when it is completed.

KION has not received word if any of the officers involved are on administrative leave.

Family mourns loss of victim killed in King City officer-involved shooting

Update Dec. 20, 2022, at 2:50 p.m.- A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after a deadly officer-involved shooting took his life Monday night on Bluff Avenue.

The family says Brandon Varao, 28, was shot and killed by responding officers from King City. One bullet ended up grazing Varao's mother in the leg, and a bullet also grazed the family dog, per the family.

For the Varao family, it feels like what happened Monday night feels like a nightmare. The biggest question on their mind now is: why did this happen?

“We're very frustrated,” said Denise Varao, the mother. “We don't know. None of this makes any sense.”

Bullet that grazed Varao's mother.

King City Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue.

In an initial statement, police say the individual they encountered was "brandishing a knife" in a "threatening manner." After that, police say officers opened fire on the individual.

Family members at the scene told KION the person who was shot at, along with family members, were yelling "don't shoot" before officers opened fire and killed Varao.

Jordan Varao, one of Brandon’s brothers, recounts the terrifying moments when police arrived and opened fire.

“I got a call from my dad telling me to get home because it was an emergency,” said Jordan. “I get home, and I see all the cops going. I knew that was going to my house, and I got behind and sped. I parked and the cops just opened fire.”

Denise said she yelled for Jordan to get down as bullets flew by them

“I would say, ‘Please stop, what are you doing? Why? What is going on? Why are you shooting at us? What did we do,” said Denise. “I was screaming for my son, that had been shot, to hold on.”

Family members said what happened was not gang-related. But instead, it was a fight between brothers.

“Brandon was just asking for help for his brother,” said Denise. “He knew what he did. They got into a fight, both of them, and he just wanted to help.”

Jordan described his brother as a sweet person you can talk to, depend on, and converse with.

“I wish I could've gotten here sooner, maybe faster,” said Jordan “I wish I could've parked in front of him so they couldn't shoot him.”

The Varao family said they want the community to know that they loved Brandon and he will be missed.

Neighbors also told KION they were upset about what happened.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is the lead investigator in this case. Sources within the department confirmed a male victim was shot and killed by King City Police but have not returned our calls on the rest of the family's claims.

The DA's Office told KION it wouldn't have any further information until officers are interviewed later this week.

King City Police said information from the case would come from the district attorney's office since it is their case, as is normal for officer-involved shootings.

Monterey County D.A. takes over officer-involved shooting investigation in King City

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office has taken over what a King City family is calling a deadly officer-involved shooting in front of their home.

Family members tell KION a family dispute led up to the shooting. They claim two brothers within the family were shot, with one being killed by King City Police on Monday night.

King City Police and the D.A.'s office have not confirmed any information from the family.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue after they received reports of a stabbing.

In that initial statement, police say the individual they encountered was "brandishing a knife" in a "threatening manner."

After that, police say officers opened fire on the individual.

Family members at the scene told KION the person who was shot at, along with family members, were yelling "don't shoot" before officers opened fire.

Family members identified the individual shot by police as a man and said he was shot multiple times before he died at the scene.

They also claimed about eight shots were fired, some of which struck a vehicle and a home.

No officer was injured in the incident.

"All inquiries for information regarding the incident are directed to contact the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office," said Boyd.

Back in 2020, King City Police added weapons that had cameras mounted onto them and were one of the first departments in the state to allow this.

When we asked a police officer at the scene if this technology was still available, they refused to answer, deferring all questions to the main office.

When the D.A.'s investigators were asked about this technology and whether it could be used for their investigation, investigators said, at this point, they weren't sure.

This is a developing story.