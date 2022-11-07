Severe weather with possible waterspouts

A rotating thunderstorm is coming ashore around Point Lobos. As of of 10:40 p.m. there is still a threat on Monday night.

Waterspouts are possible with this storm.

If you live in Carmel, Carmel Highlands, Point Lobos, Carmel Meadows, head to basement or an interior room in your home.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area issued a warning: http://weather.gov/twitter

Please follow Chief Meteorologist Dann Cianca on Twitter for the latest https://twitter.com/danncianca