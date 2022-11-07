Central Coast Section releases high school football playoff brackets

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Following a wild finale to the high school football regular season, the Central Coast Section released the official brackets for the upcoming 2022 playoffs.

First-round action will include several local teams across all five divisions:

DIVISION I

5) Sacred Heart Prep (9-1) at 4) Salinas (9-1)

8) Palma (8-2) at 1) Serra (10-0)

DIVISION II

6) Christopher (9-1) at 3) Aptos (8-2)

DIVISION III

8) Terra Nova (8-2) at 1) Soquel (9-1)

5) Hollister (5-5) at 4) Burlingame (5-5)

7) Soledad (9-1) at 2) Live Oak (8-2)

DIVISION IV

5) St. Francis (9-1) at 4) Santa Teresa (5-5)

DIVISION V

6) Woodside (8-2) at 3) Seaside (6-4)

5) Monterey (6-4) at 4) Pioneer (8-2)

7) Stevenson (6-2) at 2) Palo Alto (4-6)

Each game will kick off on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., except for the Palma game, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.