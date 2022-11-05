Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road. Police said the call came in around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they did not find any victims. But people told police that family members had taken the victim to the hospital.

Hollister Police did locate a person with a single gunshot wound and is in stable condition. It’s unknown how many shots were fired.

Since the investigation is still in the early stages, police told KION they are still trying to figure out what happened and if there are any suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollister Police Department.