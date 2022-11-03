2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store

A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions.

However, the measure is non-binding.

Councilmember members Chaps Poduri and Tina Rau, are making the argument in favor of approving Measure M. They believe Pacific Grove is missing out on a source of revenue when people from Pacific Grove drive to dispensaries across the Peninsula. They estimate that having a cannabis business within city limits could bring in $300,000.

Big Sur Canna + Botanicals in Carmel gets customers from all over the area and are able to track what dollars may have stayed in Pacific Grove.

“Over the past five years it’s almost 2,000 people. So that’s quite a few member,” said general manager Lorielle Wright.

With people spending an average of nearly $90 per purchase, that’s roughly $180,000 for a five year people. Still that’s just one store.

However, people like Kevin Hanley believes the city has a lost to loss for a razor thin increase in revenue. Hanley is worried about the integrity of the council, who he says could be manipulated by a cannabis monopoly.

“I’m just worried that if we put a monopoly pot shop in town it’s going to hurt the businesses. Sixty-two percent of cities and counties in California do not allow pot shops in their town and they do it for a reason. Because if you visit towns with the pot shops you find a lot of blight around them. No other businesses want to be next to a high-security pot shop,” said Hanley.