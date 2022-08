GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) Gilroy Police reported a golden retriever was found roaming the streets of a small village in Germany.

The pup had a dog tag with Gilroy, CA and its license. According to police, they've been reunited with their own. Gilroy Police suspected the family was in the US military.

"Morale of the story," Gilroy Police said, "Good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."