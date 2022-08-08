Gilroy dog found in Germany reunited with owner

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE August 10, 2022, at 2:03 p.m.- The Gilroy Police Foundation is releasing new information on a golden retriever from Gilroy that was found in Germany.

The foundation said the dog was found in a small village called Hinterweidenthal. The dog is believed to have been taken by a U.S. military family, and that's why it was found in Germany.

The dog and owner have been reunited, according to the foundation.

"Our contact was just tryin to help his neighbor with finding the dog's owners," said the foundation. "He thought about calling Gilroy PD but was worried his English was not good enough, so he did a search on Facebook and found the Gilroy Police Foundation facebook page.

Gilroy dog found in Germany

Gilroy Police reported a golden retriever was found roaming the streets of a small village in Germany.

The pup had a dog tag with Gilroy, CA and its license. According to police, they've been reunited with their own. Gilroy Police suspected the family was in the US military.

"Morale of the story," Gilroy Police said, "Good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."