United Farm Workers begin march to Sacramento

DELANO, CA, (KION TV)- On Wednesday, the United Farm Workers began marching from Delano to reach Sacramento to convince Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2183, the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act (A.B. 2183-Stone).

The bill would give more choices to farm workers so they could vote free from intimidation. Farm workers could vote in secret whenever in elections to choose a union. The marchers will have Our Lady of Guadalupe, the U.S., California, and black-eagle United Farm Workers flags.

The march will begin in Delano at the "Forty Acres" complex, where the union started 60 years ago in September 1962. It ends at the state Capitol on August 26, on Farm Worker Appreciation Day in California.

The march will be going through 24 cities and towns throughout the Central Valley. The trek is expected to be 24 days and 365 miles long.

Local community organizations in each town will give a morning blessing when marchers depart, organizing residents to participate and help, providing food, water, and more for the marchers.

The march will have 25 full-time marchers plus 500 workers and supporters. Among the marchers will be UFW President Teresa Romero and UFW Foundation Executive Director Diana Tellefson Torres. The march route traces the path of the historic Cesar Chavez-led 1966 march that first brought the farm workers' grievances that unfolded in front of the nation.