By
today at 1:32 PM
Published 1:02 PM

Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport

SALINAS, CALIF, (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 1:28 PM: Our photojournalist got to the scene and noticed that one of the lanes was reopened at the site of the crash. We have made an attempt to contact CHP and have yet to hear back.

Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter that both lanes are blocked on U.S. 101 northbound at Airport due to a traffic collision with three vehicles and a big rig. Caltrans does not have an estimated time of reopening.

This is an ongoing story.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

