‘MACBETH’ comes to Carmel’s New Canon Theatre Company

Carmel, Calif. (KION-TV)- New Canon Theater Company has raised the curtains for their inaugural production with the performance of Macbeth, which is happening at the Carmel Performing Arts Center on the campus of Carmel High School.

The Monterey-based company is re-examing this William Shakespeare classic with performer-driven soundscapes and action as they dive into the corruptive madness that consumes the couple's consequences of their murderous actions.

"What draws me to Macbeth, apart from the iconic language and powerful characters that have made it a veritable classic, are the timeliness and timelessness of the central themes cautioning against unchecked political ambition and the corruptive nature of absolute power," New Canon Founding Artistic Director Justin Gordon said. "Our intimate production, lit largely by candlelight akin to the indoor theaters of Shakespeare's day, breaks open the text, examining its themes and holding a mirror up to our society to remind us that those who do not learn (from) history are doomed to repeat it."

Justin Gordon plays Macbeth while Volcano Jones plays Lady Macbeth. Managing Director and Founding Producer Justine Stock is excited to bring this classic play locally.

"You will find this production to be a collaboration amongst the players on stage, our director, and of course, the audience who we invite, to suspend disbelief and continue the discovery of Shakespeare's indelible language and actions," Stock said. "You don't need to be a Shakespeare nerd to geek out on this production–you just will."

Performances will start on Wednesday, Aug. 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. There will be shows on Aug. 4 and 5 at 7:30, and Saturday, Aug. 6th will have a matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.us/new-canon-theatre-co.