Agencies like the California High Way Patrol helped with the closure of roads at Soquel Avenue and South Rodeo Gulch Road.

Several people called in the fire at about 12:30 p.m.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Local fire agencies responded to a structure fire at ABC Roofing Complex on Sunday around noon.

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.