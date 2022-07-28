Skip to Content
Police: Gang member arrested in Salinas with three firearms

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a known gang member Thursday at Denny's parking lot on Blanco.

Hector Gurrero Jr., 28, was a wanted felon and was found with three firearms, according to police.

Gurrero Jr. was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail. He faces felony charges of being a felon with a firearm, carrying a loaded gun, being prohibited from owning ammo, carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon while being a known gang member, according to the arrest logs.

His bail is set at $410,000.

