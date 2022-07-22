Soledad Police arrest alleged bar fight shooter

SOLEDAD, CALIF. (KION TV)- Soledad Police arrested 25-year-old Paul Olivas Jr after he shot one round in the air outside the Watering Trough Bar on West Street on Thursday night.

At 11:30 p.m., police were called after receiving calls of a fight. Greenfield Police, Gonzales Police, King City Police and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist.

After units responded, it was upgraded to a shooting. Officers detained three males on the 200 block of Market Street.

After the scene was controlled, officers looked at surveillance cameras and determined Olivas Jr. was involved in the fight. The fight broke out inside the bar, and Olivas Jr was pushed out of the bar along with others involved in the fight, said police.

He is then seen retrieving a gun from his waistband, walking back towards the bar, where he points the gun towards the crowd and bar, then shoots one round into the air, according to police.

Olivas was arrested and booked in the Monterey County Jail. He is being charged with numerous weapons charges and recklessly discharging the weapon at an occupied building, according to police.