Greenfield PD pull abandoned car out of pond

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)— Greenfield Police said they responded to a call after 11 p.m. on Cypress and 14th Street for a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they noticed a vehicle fully submerged under water with the tailgate open. Officers said the OnStar in the car had contact with the occupants and relayed to police that the sinking in the pond.

Officers began a search and rescue, and Greenfield Fire Department arrived and helped officers in the search.

Officers located an empty baby car seat situated in the backseat. Both officers and firefighters began a search for a baby and other occupants of the car. CHP also assisted in the investigation but all three agencies did not locate any occupants of the vehicle.

The vehicle was removed from the pond, and the pond was drained. CHP did say that it appears the occupants were able to get out of the car through the tailgate and fled before police arrived.

CHP King City is handling the investigation and asks anyone who has information to call their office at 831-385-3216.