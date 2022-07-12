Monterey County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers using deputy names

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a scam where someone claims to be a member of the Sheriff's Office.

Scammers are using actual deputies' names and telling their victims they have a warrant for their arrest. The scammers have even used the victims' real names and addresses.

The scammers then ask for gift cards or other card currencies to get rid of the warrant.