Skip to Content
Local News
By
New
Published 8:10 AM

Felton Fire Protection District responds to a deck collapse

<i>
Etsy

FELTON, Calif.(KION)- On Monday evening a deck collapsed causing four people to be injured in the area of Hillcrest Drive.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. When they arrived the victims were no longer trapped in the deck but were still injured. An air ambulance was requested due to the extent of the injuries but could not respond due to weather conditions.

Two patients had to be taken to the hospital and one was transported to an outdoor trauma center.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Taryn Mitchell

Taryn Mitchell is a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content