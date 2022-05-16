Skip to Content
Mask required again at Pacific Grove Schools

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Students are counting down the final days of the school year. While it felt like students were out of a pandemic the spread of infection has required mask again indoors for students and staff.

A notice has been sent out to parents:

PGUSD Indoor Mask Requirement reinstated Till Further Notice: May 16, 2022

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17th, by school board order all individuals who are indoors on PGUSD campuses or facilities will be required to wear a mask until the COVID-19 metrics return to the LOW transmission range. 

According to the county website, the 7-day positivity rate is 5.2 percent.

