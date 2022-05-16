Mask required again at Pacific Grove Schools

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Students are counting down the final days of the school year. While it felt like students were out of a pandemic the spread of infection has required mask again indoors for students and staff.

A notice has been sent out to parents:

PGUSD Indoor Mask Requirement reinstated Till Further Notice: May 16, 2022

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17th, by school board order all individuals who are indoors on PGUSD campuses or facilities will be required to wear a mask until the COVID-19 metrics return to the LOW transmission range.

According to the county website, the 7-day positivity rate is 5.2 percent.