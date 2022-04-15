Operation Giveback prepares for Easter Sunday toy drive

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- The Easter bunny is delivering more than eggs for this Easter

weekend. It’s that time of the year again for operation giveback to surprise children on the central coast.

For over a decade, Ollie Lowe has made it a goal to make sure no kid gets left behind during the holidays. Operation Giveback will make its comeback this Easter Sunday for the local community.



But the idea of this tradition dates back to many years ago. Lowe being the creator of the operation says the idea of this came to him at a young age.

"It all started honestly years ago when I was a child. My mother would take families down to the Salvation Army during the holiday season and take families over there to get clothes

and gifts," stated Lowe.



Lowe understanding first hand why kids need a helping hand every now and

again.



"I was that kid. So I was a kid that was in need that didn't have the cleats for football or didn't have the registration fees to play certain sports didn't have the school supplies that are needed on a daily basis so I was that kid. So I'm an advocate for those kids I've been there I've lived that life I understand it," said Lowe.



From what started as a small project inside a garage has now turned into a community wide event. Lowe has partnered with different groups, car clubs, and produce companies to collect toys. One girl has also joined forces with Operation Giveback every year on her birthday to help kids. Madison Mitchell makes her birthday parties all about giving back.



“I’ll ask everyone that’s coming to bring an unboxed toy and I’ll; even ask my family and then I’ll put it in the box and then donate it," said Mitchell.



Another little helper closer to Lowe likes to do the exact same. Lowe’s daughter Praisia is keeping the tradition strong and walking in her father’s footsteps.



"I have the ability to give back and because I have that ability I think that it’s important that I contribute to people that are in need"



And if you find yourself in Salinas this Sunday, you may just spot Lowe.



On Sunday we’ll go to the local parks and distribute baskets and Easter eggs," said Lowe.



But when Easter comes to a close, it’s still back to work for Lowe.



"This is never ending this is always going to continue. I hope that my daughter takes on this once im long and gone and she inspires others who want to jump on board and this is something that’s gonna be here forever"

Even though the youth is the one that benefits, you’re never too young to kick start your giveback skills Praisia loves helping out her local community and hopes it will inspire others.



"It's an opportunity to inspire other people and I like that feeling

personally"



