Sister of Watsonville victim shot in Mexico is ready to return to U.S. says family

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) After a horrifying experience on a family vacation in Mexico's state of Michoacan, a teenage girl recovering from her gun wounds and is ready to return to Illinois.

Arleth Silva's older sister, Melissa Silva from Watsonville, tragically lost her life.

According to family in Illinois, the teenage girl is recovering well. Donations on a GoFundMe Page shows people helped collect nearly $22,000 for the Silva family to help pay for Melissa's funeral experience and fly the teenage girl home.

Mexican authorities reported a mass shooting at a cockfighting venue where 20 people were killed in late March.

Mexico's president blamed a cartel violence for the shooting.