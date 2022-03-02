Children in Seaside celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday on National Read Across America Day

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) Seaside's Child Development Center celebrated Read Across America Day with volunteers who visited and read to students.

City Council Member Alexis Garcia-Arrazola, who attended the school as a child, had the children excited and filled with joy as they read a book about dinosaurs.

"Can you guys say Apatosaurus?" said Arrazola.

Aside from learning new dinosaur names, the children learned the difference between a carnivorous and herbivore.

United Way, Monterey County invited Arrazola to read as part of their tradition, every year on Dr. Seuss's birthday.

"We're here today to introduce the love of reading to children and connect community volunteers with children in our local preschool. We know that having a special visitor in the classroom, always is exciting for the youngsters," said Katy Castagna President and CEO of United Way Monterey County.

Today we are celebrating the birthday of Dr. Seuss and Read Across America. So United Way Monterey County has the tradition of matching volunteers with classrooms,"