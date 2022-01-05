Deputies capture suspect wanted for dumping victim near rural field

CITY OF GONZALES, Calif. (KION) Deputies with Monterey County arrested a man suspected of dumping a victim who was severely injured at a rural field near the City of Gonzales.

A Honda was seen leaving the area and deputies attempted to stop it on the north-bound lanes of Highway 101. The driver has been identified and the car was discovered to be stolen. Multiple deputies arrived in the area and the vehicles tires were spiked.

According to deputies, the suspect eventually came to a stop at a driveway and attempted to flee on foot. A K-9 caught the suspect while attempting to jump a fence. That's when deputies say a handgun fell out of his waistband.

He's facing multiple felony charges and has been booked into the Monterey County jail.