Pedestrian killed in deadly accident in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A pedestrian in the 500 block of Ocean Street was struck by a car and killed on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:39 p.m.

The driver involved did not appear impaired and was fully cooperating with officers who responded.

The car was described as a dark colored sedan that was traveling southbound when the driver struck the victim. According to police, the driver came to a stopped after realizing what had happened.

Santa Cruz Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving efforts for an estimated 20 minutes before the person was declared dead.

A victim has not been identified, as family members are being notified.