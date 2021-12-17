PVUSD student arrested for making threat to school

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Watsonville Police Department said they arrested a student for threatening to carry out a shooting at a Pajaro Valley Unified School District school.

The student made the threat against a PVUSD school on Thursday night. Immediately, the school's resource officers began coordinating with PVUSD to create a safety plan for all schools within the district.

On Friday afternoon, the suspected student was arrested.

Earlier in the investigation, detectives found the threat to be unsubstantiated. Law enforcement wants to remind parents to sit down and talk to their teens and younger children about the severity of making fake social media threats.

READ MORE: TikTok “violent school threat” trend has Central Coast high schools on high alert

CORRECTION: This article was updated at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 to remove the name of the school believed to be involved. There is no indication that the student who was arrested went to that school. PVUSD said they do not want to identify the school the student attended.