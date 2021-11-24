Project Homekey in Salinas is expanding, helping the homeless get back on their feet

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Last year, the City of Salinas purchased and transformed the Good Nite Inn hotel into permanent supportive housing for people who are chronically homeless. Project Homekey opened its doors to more than 60 people, and soon that number could be going up.

Project Homekey will be expanding. Last week, the City of Salinas approved $4.5 million to take over two additional properties for 103 rooms for supportive homeless care and another $600,000 for operating expenses. A sizable contribution that will be matched by state funds to provide a better life for the homeless.

KION’s Erika Bratten took a tour of the former hotel learn why advocates say this project is needed, and how it’s helped residents get back on their feet.