Skip to Content
Local News
By
November 15, 2021 11:55 PM
Published 10:36 PM

Stabbing on the Rec Trail in Pacific Grove

pg suspect
Police are actively looking for this suspect, please call 9-1-1 if you see somebody matching this description. Do not approach, do not make contact.

PACIFIC GROVE (KION) Police in Pacific Grove are searching for a man seen stabbing a victim on the Rec Trail on Monday at about 6 p.m.

The attack happened in the area of the Pacific Grove Recreation Trail and American Tin Cannery. A man described to be in his 40's with a full beard, tall and slender build was last seen on foot around Lover's Point and then manage to get away.

First responders arrived and gave the victim medical attention before taking him to a local hospital. They suffered non-life threatening injuries according to police.

Police did not say whether this attack was random or if the victim was targeted.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content