Stabbing on the Rec Trail in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE (KION) Police in Pacific Grove are searching for a man seen stabbing a victim on the Rec Trail on Monday at about 6 p.m.

The attack happened in the area of the Pacific Grove Recreation Trail and American Tin Cannery. A man described to be in his 40's with a full beard, tall and slender build was last seen on foot around Lover's Point and then manage to get away.

First responders arrived and gave the victim medical attention before taking him to a local hospital. They suffered non-life threatening injuries according to police.

Police did not say whether this attack was random or if the victim was targeted.