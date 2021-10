SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) A woman from Greenfield died in a car accident off of Arroyo Seco Road in Soledad on Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says the 18-year-old was traveling East on Arroye Seco Road and was speeding. She lost control of the car and hit a tree. A responding officer tells KION she was not wearing a seat belt.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and family is being notified.