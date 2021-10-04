Suspects from San Mateo arrested for narcotics and firearm possession

Local News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department arrested two people from San Mateo for possessing drugs and weapons in their vehicle on Saturday.

Police say they conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Saturday after receiving reports of a brandished firearm. During the search officers found two self made rifles, an unregistered handgun, more than 32 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, along with scales and packaging for selling controlled substances.

The investigation is ongoing.