Central Coast agencies deploying crews to assist with wildfire, hurricane relief

CENTRAL COAST Calif. (KION) Central Coast crews are being sent out to assist with wildfires raging in northern California and also damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Salinas Fire crew members are making their way towards Louisiana to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Watsonville Police Department officers made their way north to help the Pluma County Sheriffs Office with the Dixie Fire.

