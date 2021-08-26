Two male suspects stole $1,500 worth of dentist equipment in Aptos

Local News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking two suspects behind a burglary at a dentist's office in Aptos. They stole two large nitrous oxide tanks and a large oxygen tank with a total value of $1,500.

Caught on a security camera, the suspects appear to be two male adults between 18-20 years old who were driving a 90's silver and maroon Ford F150 with an unknown plate. One suspect was wearing a grey backpack with yellow writing.