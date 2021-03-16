MPUSD prepares for hybrid learning

Education

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is planning for a return to part-time in-person instruction starting in April.

Under current plans, the district will begin allowing elementary students to return to the classroom on April 8 and phase in higher grade levels in the following weeks.

Students in all grade levels will start off the day at home with 4 hours of distance learning and then come to school two days a week for about 2 hours of in-person instruction, according to a hybrid learning model proposed to parents.

The students would be split into two groups: Group A and Group B. Group A would come to school Monday and Tuesday. Group B would come to school Thursday and Friday.

Image Credit: Monterey Peninsula Unified School District

