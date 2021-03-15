Skip to Content
Santa Cruz City Schools begin hybrid learning

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Monday marks the first day of hybrid learning for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten students in Santa Cruz City Schools.

Under the hybrid model, students will attend in-person classes two days a week.

Next Monday, first through fifth-grade students will begin hybrid learning.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a report with more details about what this return to the classroom will look like after speaking with the superintendent on KION News at 5 and 6.

