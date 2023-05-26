Skip to Content
Missing at-risk teen found safely

May 27, 2023 12:42 PM
Published 6:45 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Update May. 27, 2023, at 12:37 p.m.-  Family says that the at-risk teen has been found safe. She returned home around midnight, said the family.

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police said they are looking for a 13-year-old girl reported missing on Friday.

Family says, Zailey Blankenship was last seen at her home on Nissan Road at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was described as being 5'3 and 130 pounds with brown/red hair and hazel eyes, by her family. She was wearing a navy blue Victoria's Secret sweatshirt with silver "PINK" wording across the chest.

The family says she may be with an older man. Salinas Police said they are actively looking for her at this time.

Police say she is considered at-risk due to this being her first reported runaway attempt.

Ricardo Tovar

