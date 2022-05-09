Police: Santa Cruz man reached out to underage girls on social media, police asking victims to come forward

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz Police said they arrested a suspected child predator for trying to lure a 14-year-old girl into having sex, and they have reason to believe there are additional victims.

Victor Calderon, 36, of Santa Cruz County, is being accused of trying to solicit sex from minors through Instagram. According to police, he used the Instagram handle @raulrochasancho to try and lure a 14-year-old female middle schooler on March 24.

Instagram Santa Cruz Police said was used by Calderon to lure underage female victims for sex.

When Calderon arrived to meet up with his underage victim at the specified location, the Santa Cruz Police Department Detectives were waiting to arrest him, according to police. Calderon is in custody at the Santa Cruz County Main Jail for multiple charges of soliciting a minor for sex.

Police were made aware of Calderon's Instagram account on March 14 and police said several other female victims had identified Calderon as a person trying to meet up with them.

Police said they believe the suspect "may have previously met with and engaged in sexual acts with teenage girls" through their investigation.

Santa Cruz Police ask anyone who may be a victim or who knows someone who may have met up with Victor Calderon or was contacted on Instagram by the handle of “raulrochasancho” to contact the SCPD School Resource Officer Elliott Rock at (831) 420-5835 or by email Erock@cityofsantacruz.com.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the Tip Line (831) 420-5995 or www.santacruzpolice.com.