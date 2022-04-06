Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s arrest woman for selling vapes and alcohol to minors

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Alcohol and Tabacco Compliance Unit arrested a woman suspected of using social media to sell vapes and alcohol to minors.

During the search, police found an ounce of meth and large amounts of alcohol and vape products.

41-year-old Martha Espinoza was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

They also added that they located evidence of her selling these items to minors.

The vape products seized were enough for more than 1,120,000 puffs from the vaping devices.