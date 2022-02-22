Skip to Content
February 22, 2022 11:45 PM
Published 11:41 PM

Suspected gang member arrested after crashing into a car

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) A suspected gang member in Soledad was arrested for weapons and vehicle code charges after rear-ending a car, according to Soledad Police.

Police said the suspect was distracted by the presence of multiple police officers on Monterey Street and 4th Street when the crash happened. Police added they found a loaded concealed firearm on him and he was driving with a suspended license.

Authorities said the suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Sarah Rosenthal

