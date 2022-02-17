Police: Greenfield High student arrested after trying to sell marijuana products

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The Greenfield Police Department is investigating after it says a Greenfield High School student was caught trying to sell marijuana and caught with a gun.

According to police, school staff informed a school resource officer about the student's supply. Police say the student had multiple marijuana products including wax, edibles, vape pens and cartridges.

He was arrested for possession of the drug with the intent to sell to minors.

Greenfield and Soledad Police Officers continued the investigation by serving a search warrant at the student's home, where officers say they found more marijuana products and a loaded Polymer P850 9mm semiautomatic ghost gun.

The student is not being identified due to his age.

Greenfield Police say the investigation is ongoing. The department encourages anyone who has information about drug sales or illegal activity at schools to contact School Resource Officer Dyels at 831-324-5639. They can remain anonymous.