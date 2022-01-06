Hollister Police on the hunt for alleged gas thieves and vandals

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Police Department is looking for multiple suspects who are accused of stealing fuel and vandalizing a gas pump at a local gas station in Hollister.

The agency says it's not the first time they've seen these two cars. The vehicles have reportedly been caught in the act on surveillance video multiple times in the past month. The cars appear to be a white Volkswagen sedan and a blue Ford F-150.

In a Facebook post, Hollister Police say the license plates have been intentionally obscured from view.

The department asks the public if they have any information on the suspects or the cars to contact police at 831-636-4331.