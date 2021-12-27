Double homicide investigation in King City, no arrests made

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) The King City Police Department is investigating a double homicide that leaves a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman dead.

According to police, Monterey Communications received multiple 911 calls about gunshots fired in the area of Sussex Way and Wellington Avenue.

King City Police, the California Highway Patrol, the Monterey County Sherriff's Office, the Greenfield Police Department and the Soledad Police Department responded to the area where they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds, according to King City police.

No arrests have been made. A motive for the killings is unknown.

The victims' identities are unknown.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the King City Police Department at (831) 386-5988.

To remain anonymous you can contact the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.