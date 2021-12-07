Jewelry store robbed in Carmel-By-The-Sea

CARMEL Calif. KION - Fourtané jewelry store in Carmel-By-The-Sea was targeted by robbers, early Tuesday evening according to police.

Carmel-By-The-Sea Police said a security guard who walked out from the back of the store during the robbery startled the suspects and they immediately ran off. Police said that some items are still missing and the main vehicle involved was found.

Police said four suspects were allegedly involved. According to authorities, one adult and one juvenile are now in custody.