Salinas man sentenced for molesting members of his household

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's office announced Thursday, 38 year old Jorge Tomas Perez Morales, of Salinas, sentenced to 20 years in state prison for molesting two young girls.

According the the District Attorney's office, Morales forced two sisters, ages 7 and 13 to perform sex acts on him. Authorities said the abuse lasted for years.

In September, Morales pleaded no contest to forcible lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. In addition to serving a 20-year prison term, he will have to register as a sex offender.