Three arrested in relation to catalytic converter theft

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Three people accused of stealing a catalytic converter were arrested Saturday.

The Santa Cruz Police Department says that its officers received a call about a catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Morrissey Boulevard.

The suspects fled with the converter before officers were able to arrive, but their vehicle was eventually stopped by deputies with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on the 600 block of Bonita Drive in Aptos.

During the investigation, the catalytic converter was recovered alongside a two-floor jack, two reciprocating saws and eight rounds of 22 caliber ammunition.

The suspects were arrested for charges relating to grand theft, conspiracy and being a felon in possession of ammunition.