Hollister police confiscate ghost gun

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Officers with the Hollister Police Department confiscated a ghost gun Friday night.

The Hollister Police Department says its officers responded to the 100 block of McCray Street after receiving a call about an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

The unresponsive person turned out to be a 26-year-old Hollister resident who was later arrested for DUI.

Officers searched the suspect's car and found a loaded, unregistered 'ghost' handgun in the center console.

The suspect was booked at the San Benito County Jail on DUI and weapons charges.